Federal judge dismisses case against Williamston schools passage of transgender student policies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A federal judge in Lansing, Trump appointee Judge Hala Y. Jarbou, has issued an opinion to uphold Williamston Community Schools' policies regarding transgender students.

Some parents in the district had argued the policies infringed on their religious freedom and freedom of speech.

Two policies were adopted by the school board in November of 2017. The first says schools will accept a student’s gender identity or identity change if the student or their guardian notifies the district. The second says schools will work with students who feel uncomfortable using gender-segregated facilities, like bathrooms, and find an alternative that makes them comfortable.

The school filed a motion to dismiss the case, saying the policies don’t inhibit anyone’s freedoms. Judge Jarbou has granted the motion.

The judge’s opinion stated, “Plaintiffs further contend that Policy 8011 ‘requires the School District to allow students and other individuals to use the showers, locker rooms, bathrooms and other facilities of the opposite sex.' (Compl. ¶ 85.) This is by far their most specific allegation. It is insufficient all the same. Setting aside whether Plaintiffs’ rights would be violated if the school permitted transgender students to use facilities in accordance with their gender identity, Plaintiffs have failed to provide sufficiently specific allegations to satisfy the imminence requirement of injury in fact.”

