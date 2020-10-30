FDA cracking down on fake COVID-19 products

(WILX) - The FDA says it’s cracked down on more than 1,000 fraudulent or unproven COVID-19 products.

In a Tweet Thursday FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn revealed the results of operation “Quack Hack.” The goal was to proactively classify threats to consumers.

Hahn says the agency has sent 120 warning letters, 270 reports to virtual marketplaces, and 225 complaints to domain registrars.

The products targeted include bogus drugs, tests, and PPE. Operation Quack Hack launched in March.

Recently, the FDA intercepted and investigated a case of mislabeled COVID-19 “treatment kits” offered for import. Subsequently, Special Agents with the FDA’s Office of Criminal Investigations, with the assistance of domestic and international law enforcement in the United Kingdom, drove the Department of Justice to bring a criminal complaint against a British man who sought to capitalize from the pandemic and threaten public health.

FDA remains vigilant in protecting the US public from fraudulent #COVID19 products. We’ve identified more than 1,127 fraudulent & unproven medical products related to COVID-19. — Dr. Stephen M. Hahn (@SteveFDA) October 29, 2020

