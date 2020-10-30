Advertisement

FDA cracking down on fake COVID-19 products

Operation Quack Hack began in March and continues.
The pandemic has forced those in all walks of life to adapt, including our first responders.
The pandemic has forced those in all walks of life to adapt, including our first responders.(KFYR-TV)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - The FDA says it’s cracked down on more than 1,000 fraudulent or unproven COVID-19 products.

In a Tweet Thursday FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn revealed the results of operation “Quack Hack.” The goal was to proactively classify threats to consumers.

Hahn says the agency has sent 120 warning letters, 270 reports to virtual marketplaces, and 225 complaints to domain registrars.

The products targeted include bogus drugs, tests, and PPE. Operation Quack Hack launched in March.

Recently, the FDA intercepted and investigated a case of mislabeled COVID-19 “treatment kits” offered for import. Subsequently, Special Agents with the FDA’s Office of Criminal Investigations, with the assistance of domestic and international law enforcement in the United Kingdom, drove the Department of Justice to bring a criminal complaint against a British man who sought to capitalize from the pandemic and threaten public health.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two charged in connection with explosives-filled van in Philadelphia

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Similar explosives have been used to explode ATMs

News

Happy Birthday Ann!

Updated: 7 hours ago
Happy Birthday, Ann!

News

Governor encourages early voting

Updated: 7 hours ago
On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer encouraged people to vote early in order to avoid any conflict.

News

Bars and restaurants say order is unfair

Updated: 7 hours ago

Latest News

News

Attorney General looking to appeal open carry ban, Whitmer encourages early voting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer encouraged people to vote early in order to avoid any conflict.

News

New MDHHS order has impact on bar and restaurant industry

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet and Gabrielle Reed
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services just extended an emergency order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

News

Staudt’s Rising Star: Myles Jennings

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
This week’s Rising Star is Myles Jennings of Okemos.

VOD Recordings

Watching Your Wallet: Medicare open enrollment

Updated: 9 hours ago
Watching Your Wallet: Medicare open enrollment

News

Tom Izzo speaks to football team after Rutgers loss, ready for basketball season

Updated: 10 hours ago
Michigan State University is due to begin its hockey and basketball seasons in several weeks.

VOD Recordings

SOS Benson speaks on voter safety

Updated: 11 hours ago
SOS Benson speaks on voter safety