Fall back: Time to change our clocks and watches again

Daylight saving time returns March 14
The clock is running out once more for daylight saving time. Standard time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s time for a change for most of the United States.

The clock is running out once more for daylight saving time. Standard time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday.

Until almost next spring, in states red and blue and in between, it’ll be lighter earlier in the morning and darker earlier in the evening.

And there’s no debate about the immediate benefit of the time shift: an extra hour of sleep when you hit the hay Saturday (or after midnight).

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time. It’s incumbent to stick with the status quo.

Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 14.

According to a poll last year by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 7 in 10 Americans preferred not to switch back and forth, but there was no agreement on which time clocks ought to follow.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

