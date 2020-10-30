Facebook, Instagram prepare for impact of Election Day

(WILX) -

As Election Day draws near, social media companies are bracing for impact.

Facebook recently announced plans to remove election-related posts with militarized language like “army” or “battle.”

“So the bottom line here is that the elections have changed significantly since 2016, and Facebook has changed too,” said Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg.

If a candidate declares victory on Facebook or Instagram before official outlets like the Associate Press, users will see a message saying the counting is still in progress and no winner has been determined.

“It’s clear that you know we’re not going to get results on election night, this may take a while,” said Roger Cheng of CNET.

In practice, it’s always good idea to double-check certain things on social media.

If something causes a strong emotional reaction, seems totally ridiculous or perfectly matches your beliefs, or would make you want to spend money - double check! Also see if the story comes from a reputable source and when it was written.

For more on how to spot fake posts, go to factcheck.org.

