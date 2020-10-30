Advertisement

Facebook, Instagram prepare for impact of Election Day

Facebook’s CEO also says his team has reached out to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a high-profile critic of the platform.
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows the logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. With just two months left until the U.S. presidential election, Facebook says it is taking additional steps to encourage voting, minimize misinformation and reduce the likelihood of post-election “civil unrest.” The company said Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, it will restrict new political ads in the week before the election and remove posts that convey misinformation about COVID-19 and voting.(Richard Drew | AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) -

As Election Day draws near, social media companies are bracing for impact.

Facebook recently announced plans to remove election-related posts with militarized language like “army” or “battle.”

“So the bottom line here is that the elections have changed significantly since 2016, and Facebook has changed too,” said Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg.

If a candidate declares victory on Facebook or Instagram before official outlets like the Associate Press, users will see a message saying the counting is still in progress and no winner has been determined.

“It’s clear that you know we’re not going to get results on election night, this may take a while,” said Roger Cheng of CNET.

In practice, it’s always good idea to double-check certain things on social media.

If something causes a strong emotional reaction, seems totally ridiculous or perfectly matches your beliefs, or would make you want to spend money - double check! Also see if the story comes from a reputable source and when it was written.

For more on how to spot fake posts, go to factcheck.org.

