Eaton County Sheriff releases dramatic video of moments after 3-year-old was shot

The video shows the father handing the victim to a police officer just moments after she was shot at Zap Zone
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, in an attempt to find the suspect in a recent shooting at a local Zap Zone that wounded a three-year-old, Eaton County Sheriff Reich released photographic evidence taken at the crime scene, including video taken moments after the incident.

The video shows the father handing the three-year-old victim to a police officer, Sgt. Preston Dahlgren, just moments after she was shot at Zap Zone last week. Despite receiving a bullet wound the child was treated in the hospital and was eventually released.

Sheriff Reich is now asking the public for help in identifying the suspect in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ted Johnson at 517-323-8492. Tips can remain anonymous.

Below are pictures of a vehicle police believe to be involved along with pictures of a possible suspect.

Jerri Nesbitt from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, “This indiscriminate shots being fired into a business designed for children makes this case even more awful. We are so glad that the quick actions of family, deputies and EMS were able to help this little girl make a full recovery. We are now hoping someone seeing this will act and come forward to help put this person responsible behind bars. Your actions could help save lives in the future.”

