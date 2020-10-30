Advertisement

Court-ordered robocalls sent to ‘electoral terror’ victims

Lawyers for two men who sent out the original messages notified U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan that the corrective calls were sent Friday afternoon.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Nearly 30,000 recipients of what a judge described as “electoral terror” robocalls designed to scare people from voting have received new court-ordered calls saying the earlier call had false information that intimidated voters. Lawyers for two men who sent out the original messages notified U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan that the corrective calls were sent Friday afternoon. The judge ordered the new calls after a civil rights organization sued Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, saying the men sent scary robocalls to residents of predominantly Black neighborhoods in New York, Illinois, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The new calls went out after a lawyer defending the men who are charged criminally in Ohio and Illinois argued that the original calls were factually accurate.

