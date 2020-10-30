Advertisement

City of Jackson adjusting hours ahead of Election Day

The City Clerk’s office will be open on Saturday to assist voters.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - In the final days before the General Election on Nov. 3, the City of Jackson is altering services so staff can help residents as much as possible.

The City Clerk’s office is expanding business hours and will be open Saturday, Oct. 31 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to help with pre-election services such as absentee ballots and voter registration.

The City Clerk’s office is located on the first floor of Jackson City Hall at 161 W. Michigan Avenue.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3 all other city departments will be closed to the public and those employees will be working remotely. City Manager Jonathan Greene planned the one-day service change in order for employees to assist with election activities.

“We expect large numbers of voters coming to City Hall on Election Day,” said Greene. “Having less employees and residents in the building means we can better control indoor capacities and help mitigate some COVID-19 concerns.”

In addition to the adjusted hours for voter assistance, residents can drop ballots in a drop box inside the Clerk’s office. Voters are also urged to utilize the absentee ballot drop box outside the front entrance at city hall.

Business hours will return to normal on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

