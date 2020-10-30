Advertisement

Celebration Cinema showing Halloween classics this weekend

A 1978 classic slasher and a 1993 family favorite will be shown rain or shine.
The 1978 horror classic Halloween is back on movie screens
The 1978 horror classic Halloween is back on movie screens
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Celebration Cinema says they have a number of fun Halloween programs for the weekend.

Their pop-up drive-ins will show the classic 1978 horror movie “Halloween” tonight at 9:45 p.m.

Disney’s 1993 film “Hocus Pocus” will show at 7:15 p.m. in the drive-in.

Tickets are $20 per car and there is a limit of 120 cars. The company encourages customers to purchase tickets in advance to speed up entry and minimize public touch points. The service fee for online ticket sales has been waived.

Lawn chairs are allowed for those that do not wish to sit inside their vehicles, but must be six feet from other groups. Face coverings are required whenever you are leaving your designated parking area, while inside the lobby and in restrooms.

The drive in will also host ‘Flick or Treat’ with a presentation of “The Addams Family” tomorrow on Halloween night.

The movies will be played rain or shine. In addition to the drive-in showings, 1982′s “Poltergeist” will be shown at 7:55 p.m. on standard screens.

