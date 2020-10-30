Advertisement

Attorney General looking to appeal open carry ban, Whitmer encourages early voting

Whitmer encourages people to vote before Election Day.
Whitmer encourages people to vote before Election Day.(WILX)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state court of appeals has denied the Attorney General’s appeal. There was a ruling that struck down a ban on “open carry” at election polls.

The Secretary of State put the rules in place October 16 to crack down on voter intimidation.

On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer encouraged people to vote early in order to avoid any conflict.

“It is against the law now to intimidate any voters. And we will uphold the law and encourage people to ensure that they avail themselves of this new opportunity to vote early. They can go tomorrow and vote. They can go on Saturday and vote. I mean, this is an opportunity to not have to wait in lines and be in the midst of a pandemic. It’s really a smart thing. We should all try to do if we can,” said Whitmer.

This Thursday, a poll released by the Detroit News shows 73% of Michigan voters believe people should not be allowed to “open carry” firearms near voting precincts.

