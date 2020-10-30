2.6 million Michiganders have voted early so far

(WILX) - The Michigan Secretary of State’s office is reporting that 2.6 million Michigan citizens have already voted in the Nov. 3 election. That’s nearly half the 5.08 million total turnout in the 2008 presidential election-- the highest turnout in Michigan history-- and around one third of the 9.987 million people who live in the state.

A breakdown of absentee voting by jurisdiction is available here.

“Michigan citizens are making their voices heard, confident that our elections will be an accurate reflection of the will of the people,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Every valid absentee ballot will be counted by a pair of election workers – one from each major political party – trained to tally them without political bias.”

Benson says that voters who would like to cast an absentee ballot but haven’t yet requested one, as well as voters who have requested an absentee ballot but have not yet received it, are encouraged to visit their city or township clerk over the weekend. There they can request, fill out, and submit an absentee ballot all in one trip.

Michigan law requires that city or township clerk offices be open a minimum of eight hours the weekend prior to Election Day.

Voters who already have their ballot can also fill it out at home, sign the back of the envelope and return it to a secure ballot drop box in their jurisdiction. If the drop box is not in their jurisdiction, the ballot will not be counted.

This close to Election Day, voters should not mail absentee ballots or request that they are mailed to them. All ballots must be received by the voter’s city or township clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

While polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day, the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Michigan may make voting early a more appealing option for some.

Voters can track their absentee ballot and find their clerk’s hours, locations and drop boxes at Michigan.gov/Vote.

