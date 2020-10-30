2 dead after shooting at hospital in Virginia
The incident happened in a patient room at Spotsylvania
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Spotsylvania, VA. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting in a patient room at Spotsylvania (VA) Regional Medical Center reportedly involving two victims.
No other danger to patients, staff or citizens. Police described the deceased as elderly people who may be related.
This is a breaking news story that WILX will update as more information becomes available.
The Spotsylvania Sheriff released the following statement:
The Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center also released a statement:
