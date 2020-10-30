Advertisement

2 dead after shooting at hospital in Virginia

The incident happened in a patient room at Spotsylvania
A shooting has occurred inside a patient room at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
A shooting has occurred inside a patient room at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center(Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center (Facebook))
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Spotsylvania, VA. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting in a patient room at Spotsylvania (VA) Regional Medical Center reportedly involving two victims.

No other danger to patients, staff or citizens. Police described the deceased as elderly people who may be related.

This is a breaking news story that WILX will update as more information becomes available.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff released the following statement:

The Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center also released a statement:

Our staff is understandably shaken and saddened by the tragedy that occurred this morning. This was an isolated incident...

Posted by Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center on Friday, October 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump’s next two Michigan stops announced

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The president has planned more stops on Sunday and Monday leading up to Election Day.

News

NHL team renounces rights to draft pick over racist, bullying past

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
A 2016 incident was aimed at a developmentally disabled peer.

News

2.6 million Michiganders have voted early so far

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Michigan law requires that city or township clerk offices be open a minimum of eight hours the weekend prior to Election Day.

News

3 year old shot at zap zone

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Eaton County Sheriff releases dramatic video of moments after 3-year-old was shot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The video shows the father handing the three-year-old victim to a police officer.

News

Suspect in Zap Zone shooting that injured 3-year-old

Updated: 1 hours ago
Eaton County Sheriff's Office releases images of suspect in Zap Zone shooting that injured 3-year-old

News

Pica Farms ordered to stop processing and selling cider due to insanitary conditions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
A routine inspection uncovered several violations including several from previous inspections that were still uncorrected.

News

Joe Biden and Barack Obama stopping in Flint, Detroit on Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The former presidential team will hold drive-in campaign events to encourage Michiganders to vote.

News

City of Jackson adjusting hours ahead of Election Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The City Clerk’s office will be open on Saturday to assist voters.

News

10-30 Midday Weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
10-30 Midday Weather