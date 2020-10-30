2 dead after shooting at hospital in Virginia

Spotsylvania, VA. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting in a patient room at Spotsylvania (VA) Regional Medical Center reportedly involving two victims.

No other danger to patients, staff or citizens. Police described the deceased as elderly people who may be related.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff released the following statement:

The Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center also released a statement:

Our staff is understandably shaken and saddened by the tragedy that occurred this morning. This was an isolated incident... Posted by Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center on Friday, October 30, 2020

