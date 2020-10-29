Zavala brothers remembered one year after tragic fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One year after their death, the Zavala brother’s family hosted a candlelight vigil in their memory.

The family wants their memory to be joyful just like they were.

The boys, 8-year-old Juan, 5-year-old Ramiro, and 3-year-old Manolo died in a fire at their Lansing home in October 2019.

“They loved playing and being happy,” said their aunt Amelia Wallace. “Always happy. You would never see them sad.”

Wallace says the boys were very close to her son Angel and they were like her own children.

“These kids were together every single day except for the weekends. Because if I wasn’t babysitting my nephews, my sister was babysitting my kids,” said Wallace.

While they’re focusing on happy memories and celebrating their lives, Wallace says the pain still lingers.

“It’s not any better. I don’t think it’s going to be any better for a while,” said Wallace. “When it happened, it hit hard for a lot of people. Especially a lot of people that didn’t know them.”

Their mother, step-father, and step-sister have physically recovered from the fire but are still dealing with the emotional trauma. They are grateful for the outpouring of support.

There are three trees that were planted in front of their school Gier Park Elementary, which is where community members can stop by to remember the boys as the trees grow.

