Whitney Houston makes history with 3rd diamond album

In this Nov. 22, 2009 file photo, Whitney Houston performs at the 37th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles. A feature film about Houston’s life is in the works from Anthony McCarten, the screenwriter of “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The biopic is being shepherded by the Whitney Houston Estate, music producer Clive Davis and Primary Wave Music, the partners said Wednesday. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The late Whitney Houston has earned her third diamond-certified album. She’s the first Black artist to achieve the feat. The Recording Industry Association of America announced Wednesday that Houston’s 1987 sophomore album, “Whitney,” has reached diamond status. That’s equivalent to selling 10 million albums. Her self-titled 1985 debut and 1992′s “The Bodyguard” soundtrack are already diamond successes. They sold 13 million and 18 million units, respectively. “Whitney” featured four songs that topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including the Grammy-winning “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).” Next week Houston will be posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

