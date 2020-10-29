Washington Avenue to close for water main construction
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -On Wednesday, the City of Lansing Public Service Department announced that the Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) will be closing the northbound traffic lane of N. Washington Avenue, from E. Saginaw Street to W. Madison Street, for water main construction.
Construction work is set to start on Monday, November 2. The work is expected to be complete by Wednesday, November 11.
Here are the detours for northbound traffic:
• East on E. Saginaw Street
• North on N. Grand Avenue
• West on W. Madison Street
People will be able to access all local businesses.
