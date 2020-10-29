Advertisement

Walton Looking to Raise Money for Wildfire Relief

WVSSAC makes modifications to winter sports guidelines
WVSSAC makes modifications to winter sports guidelines(AP Images)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
-SAN DIEGO (AP) - Basketball Hall of Famer and noted cyclist Bill Walton is bringing back his Bike for Humanity global initiative on Saturday to raise money for wildfire relief efforts in California and Oregon. Participation is free, but riders are asked to make a donation. Officials stress that it is not a group ride and riding in clusters is prohibited due to the coronavirus pandemic. The primary beneficiaries are the California Fire Foundation and the 2020 Community Rebuilding Fund, facilitated through Oregon Community Foundation.

