Advertisement

United Airlines to offer free COVID tests on select routes

Passengers will have to arrive three hours before their flight to get rapid test results in time.
Passengers will have to arrive three hours before their flight to get rapid test results in time.(United Airlines via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - United Airlines is going to offer free coronavirus tests to passengers ahead of select flights.

The plan is a pilot program for now and the airline says it can essentially guarantee that everyone on board is COVID-19 negative.

United hopes the move will help get more people traveling again.

The four-week trial run starts Nov. 16, just before the typical hectic holiday travel season.

Passengers will have to arrive three hours before their flight to get rapid test results in time.

For now, United will test people flying between Newark Liberty International Airport and London’s Heathrow Airport.

People flying into the U.K. will still face a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Whitmer and LARA remind Michiganders to check carbon monoxide detectors ahead of cold weather

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Oct. 26 – Nov. 1, 2020 is Carbon Monoxide Safety Awareness Week.

National

Wounded warrior challenges Virginia Sen. Mark Warner

Updated: 18 minutes ago

National

Zeta barrels across Southeast after battering weary coast

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and KEVIN McGILL
Zeta sped across the Southeast on Thursday, leaving a trail of damage and more than 2 million homes and businesses in the dark in Atlanta and beyond after pounding New Orleans with winds and water that splintered homes and were blamed for at least two deaths.

National Politics

Jobless claims fall to 751,000, but new infections a threat

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 751,000, the lowest since March, but it’s still historically high and indicates the viral pandemic is still forcing many employers to cut jobs.

Latest News

News

10-29 Midday Weather

Updated: 27 minutes ago
10-29 Midday Weather

National

France goes on maximum alert after attack at church kills 3

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By LORI HINNANT
It was the third attack in two months in France amid a growing furor in the Muslim world over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad that were re-published by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

News

Eight charged for conspiring to act as illegal agents of the People’s Republic of China

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Six are also charged with conspiring to commit interstate and international stalking.

Positive Parenting

Positive Parenting: Kids know more about politics than you think

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
You probably know where you stand when it comes to voting in this year’s election. But what do your kids think about the candidates?

News

Best Buy releases Black Friday ad and hours of operation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Deals on laptops, Smart TVs and kitchen gadgets are highlighted.

National

Raw: Armed officials respond to deadly knife attack in France

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Three people have died on Thursday in a knife attack in Nice, France.