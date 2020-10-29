Advertisement

UK under pressure as COVID-19 epidemic doubling every 9 days

Source: MGN -- A new study estimates there are about 96,000 new cases every day and that the epidemic is doubling in size every nine days.
Source: MGN -- A new study estimates there are about 96,000 new cases every day and that the epidemic is doubling in size every nine days.(WTVY)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - The British government is under pressure to develop a national strategy to combat the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and "rescue Christmas'' as scientists warn that the number of people hospitalized with the disease could almost triple by the end of next month unless something more is done now. Mark Walport, a former chief scientific officer, says hospitalization rates in Britain could triple by the end of November. A new study estimates there are about 96,000 new cases every day and that the epidemic is doubling in size every nine days.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WILX Weather Evening 10/28/2020

Updated: 6 minutes ago
WILX Weather Evening 10/28/2020

News

Washington Avenue to close for water main construction

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Construction work is set to start on Monday, November 2.

Ap

Whitney Houston makes history with 3rd diamond album

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The late Whitney Houston has earned her third diamond-certified album. She's the first Black artist to achieve the feat.

Ap

$5,000 offered to help solve woman’s 1988 disappearance

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information that could help solve the likely homicide of a northern Michigan woman who disappeared in 1988.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Health department offers Halloween guidance

Updated: 1 hour ago
Health department offers Halloween guidance

VOD Recordings

Drive-thru voting site open in Lansing

Updated: 1 hour ago
Drive-thru voting site open in Lansing

VOD Recordings

DeWitt Township Police administrative offices set to close

Updated: 2 hours ago
DeWitt Township Police administrative offices set to close

VOD Recordings

Councilman calls on mayor to resign

Updated: 2 hours ago
Councilman calls on mayor to resign

News

Lansing City Councilman calling on Mayor for police reform and resignation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Betz feels Mayor Andy Schor should resign if he’s not going to take action.

News

Category 2 Hurricane Zeta crashes ashore in storm-weary Louisiana

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Zeta had been predicted to hit as a relatively weak Category 1 hurricane, but Louisiana residents awoke to updated forecasts predicting a Category 2 at landfall around the southeastern part of the state.