UK under pressure as COVID-19 epidemic doubling every 9 days

LONDON (AP) - The British government is under pressure to develop a national strategy to combat the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and "rescue Christmas'' as scientists warn that the number of people hospitalized with the disease could almost triple by the end of next month unless something more is done now. Mark Walport, a former chief scientific officer, says hospitalization rates in Britain could triple by the end of November. A new study estimates there are about 96,000 new cases every day and that the epidemic is doubling in size every nine days.

