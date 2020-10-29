Advertisement

Two men in Robocall scheme ordered to call voters back, admit interference

The two tried to deter voters in major cities including Detroit from participating in the Nov. 3 election.
Jack Burkman (right) and Jacob Wohl used Robocalls to intimidate voters from participating in the upcoming election.
Jack Burkman (right) and Jacob Wohl used Robocalls to intimidate voters from participating in the upcoming election.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW YORK, NY (WILX) - Two men accused of using a Robocall to intimidate voters have been ordered to make a follow up call today.

A New York judge gave Jack Burkman, 56, and Jacob Wohl, 22, until 5:00 p.m. Thursday to correct the misinformation with a new Robocall.

“The means defendants use to intimidate voters, though born of fear and similarly powered by hate, are not guns, torches, burning crosses, and other dire methods perpetrated under the cover of white hoods,” said United States District Court for the Southern District of New York Judge Victor Marrero who did not hide his disgust in his 66-page ruling. “Rather, defendants carry out electoral terror using telephones, computers, and modern technology adapted to serve the same deleterious ends.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office says Burkman and Wohl tried to deter voters in major cities including Detroit from participating in the Nov. 3 election.

The pair was indicted for organizing tens of thousands of hoax Robocalls — made to predominantly Black Midwestern cities — that falsely warned people information gleaned from their mail-in ballots could lead to their arrest or forced vaccinations.

Burkman and Wohl still face criminal charges in Michigan and Ohio. Judge Marrero’s decision came in a civil suit brought by the National Coalition on Black Civil Participation. The NCBCP alleged a comparable scheme aimed at nearly 85,000 people living in black neighborhoods of Illinois, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Wohl is a Los Angeles conservative social media personality who was recently removed from both Facebook and Instagram. Burkman is a conservative lobbyist from Virginia.

