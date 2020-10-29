TikTok will limit election victory claims

(WILX) - The video-sharing social network TikTok said is will limit premature claims of victory for next week’s election.

Anyone claiming a candidate has won will be restricted until the Associated Press has declared a result. TikTok is working with third-party fact-checkers on the initiative.

The move comes amid the Chinese app’s battle against the Trump administration’s attempts to ban it in the US over concerns for data privacy.

The company added they will add a banner pointing users to its election guide on any content deemed to have unverifiable claims about voting, premature declarations of victory, or attempts to deter people from voting by using COVID-19 as a voter suppression ploy.

