Advertisement

TikTok will limit election victory claims

The app will also add an election guide for users.
The Trump administration has been attacking TikTok for months because of its ties to China.
The Trump administration has been attacking TikTok for months because of its ties to China.(Source: CNN)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - The video-sharing social network TikTok said is will limit premature claims of victory for next week’s election.

Anyone claiming a candidate has won will be restricted until the Associated Press has declared a result. TikTok is working with third-party fact-checkers on the initiative.

The move comes amid the Chinese app’s battle against the Trump administration’s attempts to ban it in the US over concerns for data privacy.

The company added they will add a banner pointing users to its election guide on any content deemed to have unverifiable claims about voting, premature declarations of victory, or attempts to deter people from voting by using COVID-19 as a voter suppression ploy.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 83-year-old Milan woman

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Shirley Jean Markgraff was last seen around 2:00 a.m. and suffers from advanced dementia.

News

Panera Bread introducing new flatbread pizzas

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Fans have been asking it for years, but there is also a business reason.

News

Two men in Robocall scheme ordered to call voters back, admit interference

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The two tried to deter voters in major cities including Detroit from participating in the Nov. 3 election.

News

Kroger offering COVID-19 antibody tests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
You can now get a COVID-19 antibody test while picking up groceries.

Latest News

News

Government says it will pay for vaccines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
For Medicare recipients, any future vaccine would be covered by Medicare Part B.

News

East Lansing emergency order restricts outdoor gathering capacity ahead of Halloween

Updated: 8 hours ago
The latest emergency order restricts outdoor gatherings to no more than 10 people in some parts of East Lansing-including downtown.

News

East Lansing emergency order restricts outdoor gathering capacity ahead of Halloween, students and mayor react

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet and Gabrielle Reed
Many MSU students are frustrated with the emergency order.

News

WILX Weather Evening 10/28/2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
WILX Weather Evening 10/28/2020

News

Washington Avenue to close for water main construction

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Construction work is set to start on Monday, November 2.

VOD Recordings

Health department offers Halloween guidance

Updated: 11 hours ago
Health department offers Halloween guidance