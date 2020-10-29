State restrictions tighten after steep rise in COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a week which included two record breaking COVID-19 daily cases and and an outbreak in a Grand Ledge church, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has made the call to tighten restrictions to fight the spread of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday Michigan had 167,545 positive cases of COVID-19, and 7,257 deaths from it.

“We are at a critical time in this pandemic,” said Michigan’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “Last week we had more outbreaks than we have since the pandemic started.”

“The only way to beat COVID is to act on what we’ve learned since March,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “Wear masks. Keep six feet of distance. Wash hands. And avoid the indoor get-togethers where we have seen COVID explode.”

During an online press conference the new rules were announced. Reduce the number of people allowed at an indoor gathering without fixed seating, such as banquets and weddings. The entire state, including the Traverse City region, has been moved back to phase 4 of the original reopening plan. The number of people allowed to gather in groups inside in areas without fixed seating has been reduced from 500 to 50.

For restaurants, which have at times been the center of outbreaks, there are more specific rules. The size of tables in restaurants and bars are now limited to six people per table. The order also requires bars and restaurants to take names and cell phone numbers to facilitate contact tracing if necessary.

While continuing to focus on encouraging voluntary compliance with its Emergency Orders, MDHHS has also issued rules that set forth fines for violations of these epidemic orders. Violations are punishable by a civil fine up to $1,000 and may also be treated as a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than six months or a fine of not more than $200, or both.

In addition, failure to comply with orders may violate a business or professional’s licensure requirements or present a workplace safety violation.

Residents seeking to report violations should consult the COVID complaints page to find the appropriate department. For general failures to wear a mask or physical distance, residents may call their local law enforcement’s non-emergency line.

“Michiganders of every race and politics must choose to fight the disease, to believe the science,” said Director Gordon. “I do believe that if all Michiganders follow that guidance, and follow these orders... We can get cases down.”

