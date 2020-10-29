Advertisement

State restrictions tighten after steep rise in COVID-19 cases

Bars and restaurants will be required to collect names and phone numbers of customers
(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a week which included two record breaking COVID-19 daily cases and and an outbreak in a Grand Ledge church, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has made the call to tighten restrictions to fight the spread of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday Michigan had 167,545 positive cases of COVID-19, and 7,257 deaths from it.

“We are at a critical time in this pandemic,” said Michigan’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “Last week we had more outbreaks than we have since the pandemic started.”

“The only way to beat COVID is to act on what we’ve learned since March,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “Wear masks. Keep six feet of distance. Wash hands. And avoid the indoor get-togethers where we have seen COVID explode.”

During an online press conference the new rules were announced. Reduce the number of people allowed at an indoor gathering without fixed seating, such as banquets and weddings. The entire state, including the Traverse City region, has been moved back to phase 4 of the original reopening plan. The number of people allowed to gather in groups inside in areas without fixed seating has been reduced from 500 to 50.

For restaurants, which have at times been the center of outbreaks, there are more specific rules. The size of tables in restaurants and bars are now limited to six people per table. The order also requires bars and restaurants to take names and cell phone numbers to facilitate contact tracing if necessary.

While continuing to focus on encouraging voluntary compliance with its Emergency Orders, MDHHS has also issued rules that set forth fines for violations of these epidemic orders. Violations are punishable by a civil fine up to $1,000 and may also be treated as a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than six months or a fine of not more than $200, or both.

In addition, failure to comply with orders may violate a business or professional’s licensure requirements or present a workplace safety violation.

Residents seeking to report violations should consult the COVID complaints page to find the appropriate department. For general failures to wear a mask or physical distance, residents may call their local law enforcement’s non-emergency line.

“Michiganders of every race and politics must choose to fight the disease, to believe the science,” said Director Gordon. “I do believe that if all Michiganders follow that guidance, and follow these orders... We can get cases down.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association releases statement following new MDHHS emergency order

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Thursday, the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association President & CEO Justin Winslow, created a statement in response to the latest Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) emergency orders.

News

Zavala brothers remembered one year after tragic fire

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Christiana Ford
8-year-old Juan, 5-year-old Ramiro, and 3-year-old Manolo died in a fire at their Lansing home in October 2019.

News

Appeals court upholds decision to allow open carry of firearms at polling places

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Open-carry firearms will be allowed at the polls during the 2020 general election.

News

Recap: Jill Biden visits Lansing in campaign event

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Thursday, Jill Biden made a stop in Lansing to support her husband’s bid for president.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 Outbreak Associated with Liberty Church in Grand Ledge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Mask use was not required at church events, and many attendees chose to not wear masks.

News

BCBS, Alana’s Foundation, City of Lansing and YMCA team up for free flu shot clinics

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The free clinics will be on Halloween at multiple locations throughout the day.

News

AG Nessel charges local leader of white supremacist group

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The self-proclaimed leader reportedly ran a “hate camp” for members of The Base.

News

St. Johns Middle school moves to remote learning for Thursday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The announcement comes after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Lions will host 500 guests for their game against the Colts this weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Team officials say that they hope this upcoming game will serve as an example of how larger crowds could be managed safely.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Republican John James challenges Senator Gary Peters

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Incumbent Senator Gary Peters will face Republican John James in the November election.