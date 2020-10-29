St. Johns Middle school moves to remote learning for Thursday

ST JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday a letter from Superintendent Mark Palmer addressed to parents and guardians stated some students at St. Johns Middle School had tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive cases apparently stem from a non-school related event over the past weekend.

Because of the number of cases an extensive contract tracing that is needed, the middle school will be closed to in-person learning on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Friday, Oct. 30 was previously scheduled to be a districtwide asynchronous day.

The school said that more information is needed on the number of positive cases and extent of quarantine before a decision is made for Monday, Nov. 2.

Staff has informed families if their child’s name was given to the health department for contact tracking, urging those families to stay home.

The school will continue to provide updates throughout the process.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.