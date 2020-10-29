Advertisement

Rob Buffington Explains Some Quick Fixes That May Get You More Money When Selling Your Home

Try these simple fixes that could get you more money when you sell your house
Rob Buffington Stops By Studio 10
Rob Buffington Stops By Studio 10(WILX)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s Kitchen and Bath Month and Rob Buffington from The Buffington Real Estate Group stopped by Studio 10 to explain how some quick fixes could make a big difference when you’re selling your home. Find out what you should be doing to get more money for your house.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Featured Guests

Skin Boss Med Spa Gives Studio 10 Tips on Skin Care

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stephanie McCoy
Skin Boss Med Spa stopped by Studio 10 to tell us about the many services they offer at their location in Haslett. Be sure to check out the incredible before and after photos of one of their procedures.

Featured Guests

The Michigan Lottery Stopped By Studio 10 To Talk About The Record-Breaking Lotto 47 Jackpot

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
|
By Stephanie McCoy
The Michigan Lottery stopped by Studio 10 to talk about the record-breaking Lotto 47 jackpot. Plus, their new holiday scratch-off tickets have been released for this holiday season.

Featured Guests

Stretches for chilly fall mornings

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Holly Harper
Stretches for chilly fall mornings

Studio 10

Stretches for fall mornings

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT

Latest News

Featured Guests

A Spooky Drink Recipe For Halloween From One North Kitchen and Bar

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT
|
By Stephanie McCoy
One North Kitchen and Bar in Jackson recently stopped by Studio 10 to share their recipe for the drink named The Purge: 2020.

Featured Guests

A Spooky Drink Recipe from American Bistro

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT
|
By Stephanie McCoy
American Bistro recently stopped by Studio 10 to share some of their spooky drink recipes for Halloween and they’re easy to make at home.

Studio 10

Stretches for fall mornings

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT

Featured Guests

Five workouts you can do from your driveway

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT
|
By Holly Harper
Five workouts you can do from your driveway or patio

Featured Guests

Macaroni Kid Shared Some Last Minute DIY Costumes with Studio 10

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT
If you haven’t found the perfect Halloween costume yet, these ideas might inspire you. Macaroni Kid recently stopped by Studio 10 and shared some cute costume ideas that will only take you a few minutes to make.

Featured Guests

It Was Another Take Me Home Tuesday at Studio 10 with CAHS

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT
It was another Take Me Home Tuesday at Studio 10 and Penny from the Capital Area Humane Society brought in this adorable and adoptable puppy. Watch the video to find out more about Olympia.