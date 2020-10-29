Advertisement

Decision 2020: Republican John James challenges Senator Gary Peters

(WILX)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Incumbent Senator Gary Peters, (D), will face Republican John James in the November election.

James, a veteran and businessman, lost to Senator Debbie Stabenow in the 2018 election.

He served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and returned home to work for James Group International, a family-owned business that is a trading partner with Michigan’s auto industry.

James, his wife and three sons live in Farmington Hills. His election website states that he wants to “restore the American dream.”

Senator Gary Peters was sworn into office in 2015. He serves as a Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

According to his campaign website, Senator Peters' “top priority is to continue supporting job creation and economic growth to strengthen Michigan small businesses...”

He, his wife and three children live in Oakland County.

There are three other candidates vying for the Senate seat including Valerie Willis (US Taxpayers), Marcia Squier (Green) and Doug Dern (Natural Law Party).

Click here to request an absentee ballot or find your polling location for the election on November 3.

