RELAUNCH Greater Lansing: Economic Rehabilitation Task Force launches new website with database of COVID-19 resources

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A task force is leading efforts to restart the region’s economy during the COVID-19 pandemic and has created a comprehensive website with the latest information related to COVID-19.

The RELAUNCH Greater Lansing: Economic Rehabilitation Task Force developed the website to give the most up-to-date information to assist organizations that continue to adjust to new realities brought on due to the continuing pandemic.

“The successful relaunch of our local economy remains in the early stages, and the rapidly changing nature of the COVID-19 crisis is challenging for organizations to keep up with,” said Tim Daman, president & CEO of the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce. “The RELAUNCH Greater Lansing website will be a one-stop experience for any organization looking for relevant information needed on any given day.”

The RELAUNCH Greater Lansing website includes information that businesses should be aware of, including protecting employees by screening, creating safe workplace distancing, and what to do when an employee might be sick with COVID-19. The website also has a section with commonly asked questions and information about where people can get tested.

“There are two types of organizations right now: those that are currently trying to get back to work safely and navigate safety protocols and testing, and those that continue to work remotely and won’t be dealing with many of those protocols until after the first of the year,” said Carrie Rosingana, president & CEO of Capital Area Michigan Works! “This website provides resources for both types of organizations.”

The RELAUNCH Greater Lansing Task Force is comprised of trusted, prominent area leaders in business, government, healthcare, and education. The group has been working to develop an all-encompassing strategy for industries within the Greater Lansing area so that businesses can reopen safely and once again succeed.

“Recovering from the pandemic continues to be a challenging process for organizations of every size and shape, and across all sectors of our regional economy,” said Robert Trezise, president & CEO, Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP). “Businesses have their hands full conducting day-to-day business and have another layer of COVID-19-related issues to factor into their operation. We are attempting to make that process more efficient for everyone.”

Since its formation in the spring, The RELAUNCH Greater Lansing Task Force has involved a collaborative effort that has been conducted in conjunction with Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s MI Safe Start Plan. The Safe Start Plan has focused on re-engaging Michigan’s economy by a regional, phased-in approach.

One of the defining characteristics of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the constant flow of new information and updates often occurring daily. The amount of information to track can be overwhelming, especially considering all the other day-to-day pressures. A prime example is the recent ruling by the Michigan Supreme Court ruling against Governor Whitmer’s executive orders issued during the pandemic.

The website can be accessed at Relaunch Greater Lansing www.relaunchgreaterlansing.com

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.