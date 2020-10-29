Advertisement

Recap: Jill Biden visits Lansing in campaign event

The topic of education was a major focus
(WDBJ7)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, Jill Biden made a stop in Lansing to support her husband’s bid for president. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Sen. Gary Peters, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, and Mayor Mike Duggan were in attendance.

The campaign event started with Sen. Gary Peters addressing the crowd. He touched on the importance of prioritizing public education, healthcare, and the auto industry. He thanked educators “for what they do every day."

Peters then criticized Secretary of Education Betsy Devos by stating she “wasted money that should be going towards our students.”

Then, a woman who is a member of the National Education Association (NEA), took to the podium to speak about her personal connection to Jill Biden as well as Biden’s “commitment to education.”

For context, Jill Biden holds a doctorate degree in educational leadership from the University of Delaware.

Jill Biden first started her speech by thanking everyone for standing outside in the rain.

“Educators are the best organizers. We know how to mobilize our community...and you’re proving that today,” she said.

She then personally opened up about meeting Joe Biden during their first date. Primarily, she was not satisfied with his preppy, clean-cut appearance. However, she grew to love him.

She made the following remarks in her speech:

“...I fell in love with him and his two little boys. He said ‘Jill, I promise you our lives will never change." The life that we built with our boys and our daughter Ashley certainly has changed. But, one thing that never did change was the character of the man I married...the man who came home from Washington, DC to tuck our kids in... the man who gives his phone number to grieving parents because he needs them to know that even though their hearts are shattered, they are not alone...the man who went to work a few days after our son died because he knew the American public needed him."

More than anything, Jill Biden spoke to her husband’s resilience when it comes to overcoming specific life moments.

“Over these past few years, I’ve seen Joe get knocked down and get back up again and again. His strength of will is unstoppable and his faith is unshakeable because it’s not in political parties or even himself. It’s in the providence of God. It’s in the potential of our country. It’s in you. It’s in us.”

At the end of the Biden campaigning event, tuition-free college, universal pre-kindergarten classes, and affordable prescription pills were discussed as pertinent issues.

Latest News

News

Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association releases statement following new MDHHS emergency order

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Thursday, the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association President & CEO Justin Winslow, created a statement in response to the latest Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) emergency orders.

News

Zavala brothers remembered one year after tragic fire

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Christiana Ford
8-year-old Juan, 5-year-old Ramiro, and 3-year-old Manolo died in a fire at their Lansing home in October 2019.

News

Appeals court upholds decision to allow open carry of firearms at polling places

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Open-carry firearms will be allowed at the polls during the 2020 general election.

News

State restrictions tighten after steep rise in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Among other rules: bars and restaurants will be required to collect names and phone numbers of customers.

