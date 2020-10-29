Advertisement

President Trump to visit Michigan three times in four days

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Mich. (WILX) - The road to the White House runs through Michigan, as evidenced by the actions of the Joe Biden and Donald Trump campaigns. Over the next days representatives of either campaign will be in the contentious state at multiple events, and the president himself will be at local events multiple times.

According to the FAA Donald Trump will be in the state three times over the next four days. This reflects his 2016 strategy, which concluded with a campaign stop in Grand Rapids.

The landscape has changed significantly since then, however. Michigan has broken several records for the biggest rise in COIV-19 cases in recent days, and the MDHHS has issued orders with requirements for mask wearing at large outdoor gatherings to try to stop the spread.

Whether the increased presence will inspire more votes or dissuade those who disapprove of the gatherings, both campaigns are heavily investing time in Michigan during the waning hours of the 2020 general election.

