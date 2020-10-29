Advertisement

Panera Bread introducing new flatbread pizzas

Fans have been asking it for years, but there is also a business reason behind the move.
Panera Bread has introduced new flatbread pizzas to its menu.
(Panera Bread)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(WILX) - Wednesday Panera Bread announced a new menu item - flatbread pizza.

The chain says it’s a response to fans who have been asking for it for years. There’s also a business reason.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic people driving to work in the early-morning hours, hurting breakfast sales for some.

The change has many restaurants like Panera starting to shift their focus to dinner items.

“As restaurant traffic across the industry increasingly shifts to later in the day, Flatbread Pizzas allow Panera to further compete across dayparts and appeal to off-premise consumer preferences,” the company said in a press release. The company says its delivery business has doubled during the pandemic.

The pizzas at Panera will be available in cheese, Margherita and chipotle chicken & bacon flavors and will range from $8-$9 each.

“At Panera, baking is at the core of who we are and what we’re known for – we knew that we had all the elements to bring our delicious, hearty flatbreads to life,” said Claes Petersson, Panera’s chief food and innovation officer, in a statement. “With the launch of flatbread pizza, we are looking to redefine the expectation of pizza and carve out a niche for Panera in the pizza category.”

