Advertisement

Mississippi family recounts shooting that took the life of 6-year-old boy

By Therese Apel
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROXIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi family is mourning the loss of a 6-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Franklin County on Tuesday night.

“They went by and shot into a house,” said Sheriff Tom Tindle. “And there was a 6-year-old child that was hit and died at the hospital.”

Robert London, 6, had a bright smile and lived on Whiteapple Street in Franklin County – a road where several family members live. His family and friends affectionately called him Peanut or Peanuckle, and he was said to be playful and happy.

October 27 was like any Tuesday night: Robert and some other relatives had gone down the street to his grandmother’s house to watch TV.

Everything changed when the shooting started. Kathy Rogers, who helped raise Robert, was hit in the backside by a bullet, but she didn’t realize it right away.

“And when I heard it, it just say B-B-B-B-boom and about that time I got down, and when I got my lower part down and when I got down with the rest of it, it hit me. I didn’t really know I was shot until afterward, I felt back there and I seen the blood,” said Rogers.

But she was immediately distracted from her own blood when she saw Robert.

“He was sitting over there under the table with a bullet wound to his head, and I was trying to stop him from bleeding, there was so much blood,” she said.

Kathy Rogers' outer wounds will heal. But the pain felt by Robert’s family and the law enforcement fighting to bring him justice could last a while.

“That was my heart, that was my heart, that was my heart,” Rogers said emotionally. “I love him to death. I’d do anything to bring justice to that 6-year-old who had to leave out this world.”

Tindall said the loss of a child is always a tough one for police officers. Robert is the first child shot in his county since he became sheriff in January. The goal is to focus on finding justice, he said.

“We’re handling it the best we can,” he said. “We’ve got witnesses and we’ve been talking to people all day and we hope to get it solved soon.”

Tindall says there are multiple car descriptions that have been offered up, but that he’s confident his investigators are on the right track. Rogers said she and the family are hoping the tragedy can end in justice.

“He was an innocent child, they just came by shooting houses, not knowing who’s up in there, and killed that little innocent baby.”

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Florida accused of underreporting children's COVID-19 cases

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
Critics say Florida is under-reporting new coronavirus cases among students.

National

FBI warns ransomware assault threatens US health care system

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal agencies warned that cybercriminals are unleashing a wave of data-scrambling extortion attempts against the U.S. health care system designed to lock up hospital information systems, which could hurt patient care just as nationwide cases of COVID-19 are spiking.

National

Zeta barrels across Southeast after battering weary coast

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and KEVIN McGILL
Zeta sped across the Southeast on Thursday, leaving a trail of damage and more than 2.6 million homes and businesses without power in Atlanta and beyond after pounding New Orleans with winds and water that splintered homes and were blamed for at least three deaths.

National

WATCH: Timelapse captures eerily calm eye of Zeta moving over NOLA

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WAFB Staff
About halfway through the timelapse, the eerily calm eye passes over, revealing a stunning pink-orange sunset that was widely shared on social media.

National

1029_Zeta New Orleans_WAFB

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
Timelapse video shows the eye of Hurricane Zeta moving over New Orleans.

Latest News

National

Train derails in southeast Texas, forcing evacuations

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearby residents were told to evacuate their homes as hazmat crews assess the damage.

National Politics

Trump, Biden appeal to Florida voters to turn out in person

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both nominees are now focusing on encouraging voters to turn out on Election Day, next Tuesday.

National

How to make Halloween as safe as possible for you and trick-or-treaters

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
While the Centers for Disease and Prevention has already classified trick or treating as high-risk, the agency says the tradition can be made safer.

News

Jill Biden live campaign event in Lansing

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Jill Biden live in Lansing during the closing days of the 2020 campaign.

National

Last-minute push to make Halloween safer

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
How to let your family have a fun and safe holiday.