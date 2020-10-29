Advertisement

Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association releases statement following new MDHHS extended order

(WRDW)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association President & CEO Justin Winslow, created a statement in response to the latest Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) emergency orders. The MDHHS just announced that they were extending emergency orders; causing Traverse City to roll back to Phase 4. The MDHHS extended one of the existing orders to best establish mandatory contact tracing for bars and restaurants.

This is what was said:

"We appreciate and respect the efforts of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to keep all Michiganders safe as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Michigan. We maintain, however, that a restaurant industry-specific contact tracing mandate lacks merit given existing science and data.

The COVID-19 outbreak investigation data collected by the MDHHS continues to show minimal transmission from restaurant dining, despite the rising caseloads, representing only about 2% of all cases the state is investigating. In relation to the size and scope of the industry, which serves millions of people every day and employs several hundred thousand more, this well-intended effort is more likely to result in job loss, foreclosure and fewer restaurants than it will prevent transmission.

Restaurants across this state have risen to the challenge thrust upon them in 2020, providing a place for people to safely gather, eat a great meal and feel, well, human. We remain confident that if given the opportunity, restaurants will continue to offer this experience in a safer environment than alternatives that are less regulated and less sanitized."

