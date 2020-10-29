Advertisement

Meat industry rebounds after COVID-19 setbacks, but will it last?

By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Nearly every industry in America is trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Nepveaux, an economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation, said that one critical area looks to be improving: America’s meat industry.

“We all like to eat, don’t we?” Nepveaux said.

Early in the pandemic, coronavirus outbreaks inside processing plants -- and increased demand at grocery stores -- raised concerns about the possibility of a meat shortage and price increases. But the industry avoided that.

The Department of Agriculture reported in June that meat processing plants were operating at 95% to 98% of their 2019 levels, following President Trump’s executive order to keep them open during the pandemic.

“It’s a question of whether or not we’ll ever be back at 100% of where they were operating," Nepveaux said.

There are many unknowns as we head into 2021: When will we see an end to the pandemic? Will President Trump or Joe Biden be leading the county? Experts we talked to said those factors play a large role in what’s next for the meat industry.

John Anderson is the president of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association. He agrees that the industry is back on track, but he is still concerned about what lies ahead.

“The industry will survive," Anderson said. "The challenge is how does it look coming out the other end?”

Anderson wants more support from Washington, like financial compensation to farmers for pigs that were euthanized when processing plants slowed production in response to the pandemic.

Brooke Rollins, assistant to President Trump, said the president is committed to keeping the supply chain moving.

“The idea that there’s gonna be another run on supermarkets, that the whole country may shut down again, it’s just not going to happen," Rollins said. "At least with this president at the helm.”

Joe Biden said he supports higher wages and protections for workers inside processing plants. But would he shut down plants to fight a COVID outbreak? We asked his campaign several times, but they did not respond to our questions.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Salman Rais in state rep. race against Graham Filler

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
State Representative Graham Filler, (R-DeWitt), is running for re-election after his first term in the House.

Decision 2020

Everything you need to know ahead of Election Day

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis, Gabrielle Reed and Krystle Holleman
Masks, guns, IDs, straight ticket? Your Election Day questions are answered here.

VOD Recordings

Nessel to appeal open carry at polls ruling

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT
News 10 at 5 a.m.

News

Vice President Pence returned to Michigan, stopping in Flint

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
Vice President Mike Pence campaigned on behalf of the Trump-Pence campaign.

News

Decision 2020: Voters to choose 8th Congressional District representative

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is looking to hold on to her seat as Michigan’s 8th Congressional District representative.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Michiganders wait in line overnight to get spots at President Trump's rally

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:34 AM EDT
News 10 at 6 a.m.

VOD Recordings

Trump set to hold rally in Lansing area Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT
News 10 at 6 a.m.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Republican Nate Ross challenges state Rep. Kara Hope

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
Republican Nate Ross is looking to take first-term state Representative Kara Hope’s seat in the Michigan House of Representatives.

News

Decision 2020: Proposal 1 to impact state park funding

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
This November, voters will decide how money collected for state parks can be spent.

News

Decision 2020: Three former educators look to represent Jackson County

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
There are three candidates seeking to represent Jackson County in the Michigan House of Representatives.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Driskell and Rep. Walberg face off for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
Congressman Tim Walberg, (R), is looking to serve another term in the House of Representatives while former Saline mayor Gretchen Driskell, (D), hopes to unseat him.