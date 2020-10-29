Advertisement

Lions will host 500 guests for their game against the Colts this weekend

(Detroit Lions)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday the Detroit Lions announced via tweet that 500 guests will be allowed at their upcoming game against the Colts. The live audience will be restricted to friends and family for this game.

“Hosting friends and family this Sunday against the Colts is a great step towards our goal of welcoming fans back to Ford Field this season,” said team president and CEO Rod Wood. “With health and safety being the top priority, this is an opportunity to further evaluate new stadium protocols on a larger scale. We continue to collaborate with local, state and national health officials on increasing capacity for our remaining home games.”

Team officials say that they hope this upcoming game will serve as an example of how larger crowds could be managed safely.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

St. Johns Middle school moves to remote learning for Thursday

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The announcement comes after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Republican John James challenges Senator Gary Peters

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Incumbent Senator Gary Peters will face Republican John James in the November election.

News

RELAUNCH Greater Lansing: Economic Rehabilitation Task Force launches new website with database of COVID-19 resources

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The website will provide up-to-date information to organizations as they adjust to new realities due to the pandemic.

News

Drive by shooting overnight in Eaton Rapids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Thursday morning was dispatched to the 800 block of North East Street regarding a report of shots fired.

Latest News

News

Gov. Whitmer and LARA remind Michiganders to check carbon monoxide detectors ahead of cold weather

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Oct. 26 – Nov. 1, 2020 is Carbon Monoxide Safety Awareness Week.

VOD Recordings

East Lansing cracks down on outdoor gathering sizes

Updated: 1 hours ago
News 10 at 6 a.m.

News

10-29 Midday Weather

Updated: 1 hours ago
10-29 Midday Weather

News

Eight charged for conspiring to act as illegal agents of the People’s Republic of China

Updated: 2 hours ago
Six are also charged with conspiring to commit interstate and international stalking.

Positive Parenting

Positive Parenting: Kids know more about politics than you think

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
You probably know where you stand when it comes to voting in this year’s election. But what do your kids think about the candidates?

News

Best Buy releases Black Friday ad and hours of operation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Deals on laptops, Smart TVs and kitchen gadgets are highlighted.