Lions will host 500 guests for their game against the Colts this weekend

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday the Detroit Lions announced via tweet that 500 guests will be allowed at their upcoming game against the Colts. The live audience will be restricted to friends and family for this game.

“Hosting friends and family this Sunday against the Colts is a great step towards our goal of welcoming fans back to Ford Field this season,” said team president and CEO Rod Wood. “With health and safety being the top priority, this is an opportunity to further evaluate new stadium protocols on a larger scale. We continue to collaborate with local, state and national health officials on increasing capacity for our remaining home games.”

Team officials say that they hope this upcoming game will serve as an example of how larger crowds could be managed safely.

