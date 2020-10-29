Advertisement

LaRussa New White Sox Manager

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2014, file photo, former Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa stands with his Baseball Hall of Fame plaque before the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago. La Russa, the Hall of Famer who won a World Series championship with the Oakland Athletics and two more with the St. Louis Cardinals, is returning to manage the Chicago White Sox 34 years after they fired him, the team announced Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Tony La Russa is returning to manage the Chicago White Sox 34 years after they fired him. The 76-year-old Hall of Famer takes over for Rick Renteria (rehn-teh-REE'-uh) after what the White Sox insisted was a mutual agreement to split. LaRussa won a World Series championship with the Oakland Athletics and two more with the St. Louis Cardinals. He inherits a team loaded with young stars and productive veterans that made the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

