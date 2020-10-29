LaRussa New White Sox Manager

CHICAGO (AP) - Tony La Russa is returning to manage the Chicago White Sox 34 years after they fired him. The 76-year-old Hall of Famer takes over for Rick Renteria (rehn-teh-REE'-uh) after what the White Sox insisted was a mutual agreement to split. LaRussa won a World Series championship with the Oakland Athletics and two more with the St. Louis Cardinals. He inherits a team loaded with young stars and productive veterans that made the playoffs for the first time since 2008.