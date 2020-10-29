Kroger offering COVID-19 antibody tests

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can now get a COVID-19 antibody test while picking up groceries.

Kroger announced yesterday it’ll have quick-tests in stock.

According to the company, the test may provide critical information about previous infection to patients who believe they may have been exposed to coronavirus but were unable to get tested at the time.

Kroger is the first US retailer to offer rapid antibody testing to customers. The tests are taken by a finger-prick blood sample performed by a licensed health professional and results are typically available within 15 minutes.

They will cost $25.

The tests are currently available at the grocery retailer’s pharmacy locations in Michigan and at Ralph’s in California. The COVID-19 tests are expected to be ready at all 2,200 Kroger pharmacies and 220 clinics by the end of November.

In order to receive a test, patients must not be currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

