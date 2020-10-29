Judge Judy to move her gavel to streaming service IMDb TV

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Everyone’s going to streaming, including Judge Judy. The broadcast TV staple’s next act will be with IMDb TV, Amazon’s free digital service. Judith Sheindlin, whose long-running syndicated courtroom show “Judge Judy” will end production in 2021, will be dispensing justice on an exclusive show in the U.S. for IMDb TV, it was announced Thursday. The title and debut date for the new courtroom show weren’t announced. The tough-talking former New York family court judge’s popularity made her the highest-paid personality in TV. “Judge Judy” debuted in 1996 and announced it would end production in 2021.

