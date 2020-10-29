Advertisement

Izzo Hopes to Have MSU Schedule Late Next Week

(WLUC)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo said Thursday he hopes to have his team’s new schedule by late next week. College teams hope to begin their seasons on Thanksgiving week end. Izzo says the regular season will be reduced from 31 games to 27 and while he expects his team to face Duke and Virginia in non conference play, other non conference opponents will likely be those from around the State-- perhaps CMU, WMU and EMU along with Oakland, so as to avoid excessive plane travel. MSU is coming off a 22-9 season a year ago interrupted before it played a game in the Big Ten Tournament.

