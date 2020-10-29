Advertisement

Government says it will pay for vaccines

For Medicare recipients, any future vaccine would be covered by Medicare Part B.
Right now, there's no FDA-approved vaccine for COVID-19, but researchers are racing to create one.
Right now, there's no FDA-approved vaccine for COVID-19, but researchers are racing to create one.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) says the government is planning to pay for all Americans to receive any future coronavirus vaccine.

The agency says it will pay for any vaccine authorized or approved by the FDA.

While the federal government is paying for the vaccine insurers including Medicare, Medicaid, and private plans must cover the cost of administering it.

“There are several vaccines in Phase 3 trials, production and distribution plans are well underway, and CMS is doing its part by laying the essential groundwork for coverage and payment when a vaccine does arise,” said CMS administrator Seema Verma. “It’ll be widely available and accessible to seniors and every American.”

This is an expensive undertaking the agency says if the 62 million people in the Medicare program got vaccinated it would cost around $2.6 billion dollars.

For Medicare recipients, any future vaccine would be covered by Medicare Part B as a preventative vaccine at no cost to beneficiaries. Medicare Part B covers doctor visits and outpatient services such as lab tests, diagnostic screenings and medical equipment.

In addition to covering the cost of a vaccine, the new CMS rule also outlines how Medicare plans to cover the “new generation of Covid-19 treatments” for its recipients.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two men in Robocall scheme ordered to call voters back, admit interference

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The two tried to deter voters in major cities including Detroit from participating in the Nov. 3 election.

News

Kroger offering COVID-19 antibody tests

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
You can now get a COVID-19 antibody test while picking up groceries.

News

East Lansing emergency order restricts outdoor gathering capacity ahead of Halloween

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest emergency order restricts outdoor gatherings to no more than 10 people in some parts of East Lansing-including downtown.

News

East Lansing emergency order restricts outdoor gathering capacity ahead of Halloween, students and mayor react

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet and Gabrielle Reed
Many MSU students are frustrated with the emergency order.

Latest News

News

WILX Weather Evening 10/28/2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
WILX Weather Evening 10/28/2020

News

Washington Avenue to close for water main construction

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Construction work is set to start on Monday, November 2.

VOD Recordings

Health department offers Halloween guidance

Updated: 10 hours ago
Health department offers Halloween guidance

VOD Recordings

Drive-thru voting site open in Lansing

Updated: 10 hours ago
Drive-thru voting site open in Lansing

VOD Recordings

DeWitt Township Police administrative offices set to close

Updated: 11 hours ago
DeWitt Township Police administrative offices set to close

VOD Recordings

Councilman calls on mayor to resign

Updated: 11 hours ago
Councilman calls on mayor to resign