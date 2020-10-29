Advertisement

Giants Have a Player Test Positive

In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of America Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C.
In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of America Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
-UNDATED (AP) - An unidentified New York Giants player has tested positive for COVID-19 and gone into isolation. The team learned of the positive test last night. The player’s close contacts were identified and told to remain home today and participate in meetings remotely. The rest of the team was following normal practice and meeting schedules at the team facility. On Tuesday, Giants coach Joe Judge said he had spoken with quarterback Daniel Jones and several other players about a video taken last weekend in which they were shown without masks in public. Judge said the team would handle the matter internally.

Has Michigan taken over the rivalry for awhile with Michigan State? Jim Harbaugh thinks he should be 5-0 but for two tough losses at home to the Spartans in the past five years. But after a 34 point win last year, how big might the margin be this Saturday against a Michigan State team which is clearly in a building stage?