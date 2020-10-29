Giants Have a Player Test Positive

-UNDATED (AP) - An unidentified New York Giants player has tested positive for COVID-19 and gone into isolation. The team learned of the positive test last night. The player’s close contacts were identified and told to remain home today and participate in meetings remotely. The rest of the team was following normal practice and meeting schedules at the team facility. On Tuesday, Giants coach Joe Judge said he had spoken with quarterback Daniel Jones and several other players about a video taken last weekend in which they were shown without masks in public. Judge said the team would handle the matter internally.

