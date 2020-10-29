Advertisement

Ex-music professor indicted on sex charges involving minor

Source: MGN -- 67-year-old Stephen Shipps of Ann Arbor, was arrested Thursday morning.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - A former music professor at the University of Michigan has been indicted on charges that he transported a minor across state lines to engage in sexual conduct. The U.S. attorney’s office in Detroit says 67-year-old Stephen Shipps is expected to be arraigned via video Thursday in federal court. Shipps, of Ann Arbor, was arrested Thursday morning. The indictment alleges that on several occasions in 2002 a girl younger than 18 was transported across state lines for sexual activity. The case remains under investigation. The Associated Press was unable Thursday morning to determine if Shipps has an attorney.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

