Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 83-year-old Milan woman

MILAN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Shirley Jean Markgraff, 83, of Milan.

Markgraff was last seen on foot around 2:00 a.m. in the 1800 block of Redman Road near Dennison Road in Milan Township.

She is described as a white female, 5-foot-two, 120 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, black pea coat, and black Sketchers slip-on shoes. She has a large mole above her lip.

Markgraff suffers from advanced dementia and may be incoherent.

If you have any information, including her whereabouts or anyone she may have been seen with, call 911 or Tpr. Lulu Ghannam at the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.