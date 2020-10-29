Advertisement

Eight charged for conspiring to act as illegal agents of the People’s Republic of China

Six are also charged with conspiring to commit interstate and international stalking.
In this March 22, 2019 file photo, an American flag flies outside the Department of Justice in Washington.
Published: Oct. 29, 2020
WASHINGTON (WILX) - The Justice Department is charging eight people for conspiring to act in the United States as illegal foreign agents.

Prosecutors say they tried to coerce people into returning to China to face charges. Six are also charged with conspiring to commit interstate and international stalking.

The accused allegedly acted under the control of PRC government officials, conducting surveillance on and campaigning to harass, stalk, and coerce certain residents of the United States to return to the PRC as part of a global and extralegal repatriation effort known as “Operation Fox Hunt.”

“With today’s charges, we have turned the PRC’s Operation Fox Hunt on its head — the hunters became the hunted, the pursuers the pursued,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers. “The five defendants the FBI arrested this morning on these charges of illegally doing the bidding of the Chinese government here in the United States now face the prospect of prison. For those charged in China and others engaged in this type of conduct, our message is clear: stay out. This behavior is not welcome here.”

China says operation “Fox Hunt” is an anti-corruption campaign to make fugitives stand trial. The family of one alleged target says they were told quote, “return to china promptly or commit suicide.”

“The FBI is proud to have this investigation culminate in criminal charges - the first of their kind, charges that will help China understand that surveilling, stalking, harassing, and blackmailing our citizens and lawful permanent residents carries serious risks,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Five of the suspects were found and arrested in the US, the other three are believed to be in China.

