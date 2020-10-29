Advertisement

East Lansing emergency order restricts outdoor gathering capacity ahead of Halloween, students and mayor react

(KBTX)
By Rachel Sweet and Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The latest emergency order restricts outdoor gatherings to no more than 10 people in some parts of East Lansing-including downtown.

Previously, the health department ordered a limit of 25 people for outdoor gatherings. In just one day, the hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients raised from 73 to 80. After four violations last weekend in the city, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail believes this new emergency order will help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Vail says the community is in a place where they cannot afford to be reckless.

Many MSU students are frustrated with the emergency order.

“Definitely super upset about it. I think that everyone can agree Halloween is like the best time of the year and we’re all just really upset right now that we can’t have that same experience,” said Charlotte LeBlanc, a MSU student. “I think that it’s going to be a little bit like smaller than last year. But, I definitely think there may be some rule-breaking going on.”

East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens says with the MSU vs. U of M football game and Halloween this weekend, this emergency order is a necessary step to take to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I’m really hoping that we see some better behavior. I’m hoping MSU responds very strongly to the actions that we saw this past weekend. Obviously, we issued citations ourselves," said Mayor Stephens. "But when we forward those complaints onto MSU, there’s an expectation that as well as MSU is going to take action-especially against those students that are really unfortunately ruining it for the rest of the student population, the community, and the businesses at large.”

The emergency order went into effect immediately.

Anyone who violates the order could receive fine up to $500.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WILX Weather Evening 10/28/2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
WILX Weather Evening 10/28/2020

News

Washington Avenue to close for water main construction

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Construction work is set to start on Monday, November 2.

VOD Recordings

Health department offers Halloween guidance

Updated: 2 hours ago
Health department offers Halloween guidance

VOD Recordings

Drive-thru voting site open in Lansing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Drive-thru voting site open in Lansing

Latest News

VOD Recordings

DeWitt Township Police administrative offices set to close

Updated: 3 hours ago
DeWitt Township Police administrative offices set to close

VOD Recordings

Councilman calls on mayor to resign

Updated: 3 hours ago
Councilman calls on mayor to resign

News

Lansing City Councilman calling on Mayor for police reform and resignation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Betz feels Mayor Andy Schor should resign if he’s not going to take action.

News

Category 2 Hurricane Zeta crashes ashore in storm-weary Louisiana

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Zeta had been predicted to hit as a relatively weak Category 1 hurricane, but Louisiana residents awoke to updated forecasts predicting a Category 2 at landfall around the southeastern part of the state.

News

Health officials warn community about trick-or-treating dangers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Health officials ‘ok’ trick-or-treating, but warn against big social gatherings

News

DeWitt Township police administrative offices closed until Nov. 11, township manager gives details

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Those calling township offices will be transferred to dispatch.