East Lansing emergency order restricts outdoor gathering capacity ahead of Halloween, students and mayor react

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The latest emergency order restricts outdoor gatherings to no more than 10 people in some parts of East Lansing-including downtown.

Previously, the health department ordered a limit of 25 people for outdoor gatherings. In just one day, the hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients raised from 73 to 80. After four violations last weekend in the city, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail believes this new emergency order will help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Vail says the community is in a place where they cannot afford to be reckless.

Many MSU students are frustrated with the emergency order.

“Definitely super upset about it. I think that everyone can agree Halloween is like the best time of the year and we’re all just really upset right now that we can’t have that same experience,” said Charlotte LeBlanc, a MSU student. “I think that it’s going to be a little bit like smaller than last year. But, I definitely think there may be some rule-breaking going on.”

East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens says with the MSU vs. U of M football game and Halloween this weekend, this emergency order is a necessary step to take to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I’m really hoping that we see some better behavior. I’m hoping MSU responds very strongly to the actions that we saw this past weekend. Obviously, we issued citations ourselves," said Mayor Stephens. "But when we forward those complaints onto MSU, there’s an expectation that as well as MSU is going to take action-especially against those students that are really unfortunately ruining it for the rest of the student population, the community, and the businesses at large.”

The emergency order went into effect immediately.

Anyone who violates the order could receive fine up to $500.

