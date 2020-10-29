Advertisement

Drive by shooting overnight in Eaton Rapids

(KVLY)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday at approximately 2:12 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 800 block of North East Street in Eaton Rapids regarding a report of shots fired.

Eaton Rapids Police Officers learned a vehicle had driven through the area and an occupant or occupants of the vehicle fired several rounds at the victim’s residence. The adult resident, who was the sole occupant of the home, was not injured.

The Eaton Rapids Police Department (ERPD) was assisted at the scene by the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police. Eaton Rapids Fire Department and Hamlin Township Fire Department also responded to provided assistance with lighting while processing the crime scene.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Crusen of the ERPD at 517-663-8118 ext 8531.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

St. Johns Middle school moves to remote learning for Thursday

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The announcement comes after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Lions will host 500 guests for their game against the Colts this weekend

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Team officials say that they hope this upcoming game will serve as an example of how larger crowds could be managed safely.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Republican John James challenges Senator Gary Peters

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Incumbent Senator Gary Peters will face Republican John James in the November election.

News

RELAUNCH Greater Lansing: Economic Rehabilitation Task Force launches new website with database of COVID-19 resources

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The website will provide up-to-date information to organizations as they adjust to new realities due to the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Gov. Whitmer and LARA remind Michiganders to check carbon monoxide detectors ahead of cold weather

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Oct. 26 – Nov. 1, 2020 is Carbon Monoxide Safety Awareness Week.

VOD Recordings

East Lansing cracks down on outdoor gathering sizes

Updated: 1 hours ago
News 10 at 6 a.m.

News

10-29 Midday Weather

Updated: 1 hours ago
10-29 Midday Weather

News

Eight charged for conspiring to act as illegal agents of the People’s Republic of China

Updated: 2 hours ago
Six are also charged with conspiring to commit interstate and international stalking.

Positive Parenting

Positive Parenting: Kids know more about politics than you think

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
You probably know where you stand when it comes to voting in this year’s election. But what do your kids think about the candidates?

News

Best Buy releases Black Friday ad and hours of operation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Deals on laptops, Smart TVs and kitchen gadgets are highlighted.