Drive by shooting overnight in Eaton Rapids

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday at approximately 2:12 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 800 block of North East Street in Eaton Rapids regarding a report of shots fired.

Eaton Rapids Police Officers learned a vehicle had driven through the area and an occupant or occupants of the vehicle fired several rounds at the victim’s residence. The adult resident, who was the sole occupant of the home, was not injured.

The Eaton Rapids Police Department (ERPD) was assisted at the scene by the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police. Eaton Rapids Fire Department and Hamlin Township Fire Department also responded to provided assistance with lighting while processing the crime scene.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Crusen of the ERPD at 517-663-8118 ext 8531.

