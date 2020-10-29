COVID-19 Outbreak Associated with Liberty Church in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday the Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) confirmed that there has been an outbreak of COVID-19 associated with Liberty Church in Grand Ledge.

As of the announcement BEDHD is aware of at least 58 individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 associated with exposures at Liberty Church. Five have been hospitalized and four are currently receiving inpatient care, although none are in the ICU. The number of cases and hospitalizations may rise in the coming days as more cases are discovered.

Some people associated with this outbreak have been reluctant to speak with the health department, and they are requesting that community members please answer the phone and speak candidly with investigators who are trying to track the disease. The goal of contact tracing is to stop the chain of transmission to others.

The identity of COVID-19 positive individuals are held confidential.

It is currently believed that most individuals were exposed at a worship service on Oct. 11, although further exposures may have occurred at church events held the week before and after the worship service. Most cases associated with the outbreak began having symptoms the week of Oct. 12.

Mask use was not required at church events, and many attendees chose to not wear masks. The BEDHD is encouraging individuals who were present at events at Liberty Church or came into contact with those who attend Liberty Church to pay special attention to any symptoms or changes in their health, and seek testing if COVID-19 symptoms arise.

