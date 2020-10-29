Advertisement

Chargers Player Tests Positive

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson, left, celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
UNDATED (AP) - An unidentified Los Angeles Chargers player has tested positive for COVID-19, but the team facility remains open leading to Sunday’s road game against the Denver Broncos. The team was notified last night and said the player immediately went into quarantine. The Chargers identified the player’s close contacts, and they will remain home. All team meetings will be held virtually. This is the first time a Chargers player has tested positive since the league’s daily testing started during training camp. Coach Anthony Lynn had COVID-19 in June.

