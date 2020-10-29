Best Buy releases Black Friday ad and hours of operation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Best Buy releases early Black Friday Ad, hours

Thursday Best Buy announced its Black Friday ad is available online. Hundreds of products are available immediately and can be bought directly through the ad through Nov. 1

The company is encouraging shoppers to start early in order to get all their wish list items check off. Deals listed on the website include:

$150 off a Lenovo Core i3 laptop (sale price: $299)

$200 off an Asus gaming laptop (sale price: $799)

$220 of Samsung 70-inch 4K Smart TV (sale price: $529)

$70 off an Insignia 32-inch Smart Fire TV Edition HD TV (sale price: $99)

$999 for a Canon EOS RP Mirrorless Camera with RF24-105MM, plus a free 12-inch tabletop ring light

$300 off KitchenAid Pro5 Plus Series stand mixer in Ink Blue (sale price: $199)

Save $150 on Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum (sale price: $399)

Save up to $750 on Samsung GS20 5G family of mobile phones

$100 off Bose QC35 headphones (sale price: $199)

Save 50% on GreatCall devices, including the Jitterbug Smart 2 and the Lively Flip smartphone

Best Buy will open at 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday until 10:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 stores will be open 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. On Sunday, Nov. 29, hours are 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The company previously announced all stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27.

The Wish List sale will be run from Nov. 5-8, followed by the Treat Yourself Sale on Nov. 11 and the The Coolest Deals Sale Nov. 12-14.

Nov. 16-17 will be the Best Buy Member Early Access Sale where thousands of Black Friday deals will be available early to members. All Black Friday deals will be available online and in stores starting Nov. 22.

Best Buy has safety protocols in place for the health and safety of customers and staff, including social distancing markers, face coverings available for both staff and customers, and a limit to the number of customers allowed inside the stores.

Customers are also encouraged to utilize the curbside pickup options.

