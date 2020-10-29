BCBS, Alana’s Foundation, City of Lansing and YMCA team up for free flu shot clinics

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Alana’s Foundation, the City of Lansing and the YMCA of Metropolitan Lansing announced three free flu shot clinics at multiple times on Oct. 31.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s flu season is expected to hold a higher risk.

Face masks are required at all locations and attendees must complete an online consent form, which can be found HERE using the corresponding clinic IDs and passcodes listed below.

Parkwood YMCA (in-facility, health screenings to take place) 2306 Haslett Road, East Lansing, MI 48823 Clinic ID: 709 | Passcode: kGmH2SR

Westside YMCA (in-facility, health screenings to take place) 3700 Old Lansing Road, Lansing, MI 48917 Clinic ID: 711 | Passcode: J7s3T95

City of Lansing - Frances Park (drive-thru) 2701 Moores River Drive, Lansing, MI 48911 Clinic ID: 713 | Passcode: hgqtJh6



“Halloween is filled with scares and fun for all,” said BCBS in a press release. “But what’s really scary – and not fun – is getting sick with the flu.”

Ages 4 and up are welcome however anyone under 17 must have a consent form signed by a parent.

According to the CDC, during the 2018-2019 flu season, vaccinations prevented an estimated 4.4 million influenza illnesses, 2.3 million influenza-associated medical visits, 58,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations and 3,500 influenza-associated deaths.

