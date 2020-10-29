Advertisement

Appeals court upholds decision to allow open carry of firearms at polling places

(wcax)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Court of Appeals has denied a request by Attorney General Dana Nessel to hear an appeal of a case regarding the banning of openly carried guns at polling places.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had originally given the order to ban open-carry firearms at the polls in order to prevent voter intimidation. An injunction was granted by a Court of Claims judge that prevented the ban from going through. In response, the office of the Attorney General filed an emergency request for appeal, which has now been denied.

As of this most recent decision open-carry firearms will be allowed at the polls during the 2020 general election, although that may still change before Nov. 3.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Press Secretary Ryan Jarvi issued the following statement in response to the Michigan Court of Appeal’s decision regarding the prohibition of open carry of firearms at the polls on Election Day:

“We intend to immediately appeal the decision to the Michigan Supreme Court. Just today, a poll released by the Detroit News and WDIV-TV indicated that 73% of Michigan voters say openly carried guns should be banned near polling places. The merits of this issue – which impacts all Michiganders - deserves full and expedited consideration by our State’s highest court.”

