Advertisement

UPS hosting “Brown Friday” hiring event

The company hopes to hire 50,000 employees on Friday.
In this July 21, 2011 photo, the image of a parked car is reflected on the side of a United Parcel Service truck in Little Rock, Ark. UPS said Tuesday, July 26, it still expects to grow earnings this year despite an &amp;quot;uneven economic environment.&amp;quot; It's keeping its forecast for the year after reporting second-quarter earnings rose 26 percent.(AP Photo/Danny Johnston)
In this July 21, 2011 photo, the image of a parked car is reflected on the side of a United Parcel Service truck in Little Rock, Ark. UPS said Tuesday, July 26, it still expects to grow earnings this year despite an &amp;quot;uneven economic environment.&amp;quot; It's keeping its forecast for the year after reporting second-quarter earnings rose 26 percent.(AP Photo/Danny Johnston) (WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UPS is hosting a major hiring event this Friday as it kicks off its seasonal jobs.

The COVID-19 pandemic is making delivery services more important than ever. UPS hopes to hire 50,000 employees on Friday alone with 100,000 workers hired throughout the holiday season.

The company is holding a virtual job fair it is dubbing “Brown Friday.” For the best interview experience, the company suggests a strong internet connection and have a photo ID on hand.

“Many people in this environment are looking for some more stability,” said UPS Vice President of Human Resources Danelle McCusker. “So we also have that option available.”

In-person hiring events are also scheduled with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Log on to UPSjobs.com to find a hiring event in your area or to apply. Positions with on-the-spot job offers include warehouse associates, driver helpers, and personal vehicle drivers.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Section of Pine Street in Lansing closing for intersection improvements

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Pine Street south of Saginaw Street will have lanes reduced starting Thursday.

News

Terrelle Pryor, girlfriend plead guilty in stabbing incident

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
An argument last November resulted in the former Ohio State star being hospitalized.

News

Amazon looking to hire 100,000 seasonal employees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Increased demand over the holiday season has the company looking for help in multiple positions.

News

Health official calls Trump "reckless"

Updated: 8 hours ago
Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail hopes that President Trump’s Tuesday Mid-Michigan rally doesn’t turn into a super spreader event.

Latest News

News

Ingham County Health Officer worries Trump rally will increase COVID-19 cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet and Gabrielle Reed
Thousands turned out at Capital Region International Airport to hear from President Trump just days ahead of the general election.

News

WILX Weather Evening 10/27/2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
WILX Weather Evening 10/27/2020

News

Hospitalizations on the rise in Ingham County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Recently, hospitalizations have been on the rise with COVID-19 cases increasing.

VOD Recordings

Judge rules against open-carry ban

Updated: 12 hours ago
Judge rules against open-carry ban

VOD Recordings

President Trump comes to Lansing

Updated: 12 hours ago
President Trump comes to Lansing

VOD Recordings

New data on East Lansing Police

Updated: 12 hours ago
New data on East Lansing Police