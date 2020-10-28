Advertisement

Terrelle Pryor, girlfriend plead guilty in stabbing incident

An argument last November resulted in the former Ohio State star being hospitalized.
This is a 2019 photo of Terrelle Pryor Sr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL football team. (AP Photo)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Ohio State quarterback, Terrelle Pryor and his girlfriend Shalaya Briston have pleaded guilty to a stabbing incident at their home.

Police say Pryor’s girlfriend stabbed him multiple times during a fight last November.

Pryor, 30, pleaded guilty to harassment and received three months of probation. Briston, 24, pleaded guilty to simple assault, and will be on probation for two years.

According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Briston returned from a club to an apartment on Pittsburgh’s North Side at 4:15 a.m. with two other women. Pryor grabbed Briston and the two started arguing. The argument continued and turned into a “tussle.” Briston stabbed Pryor with a kitchen knife in the stomach and chest, striking an artery. Pryor was hospitalized and lost a significant amount of blood.

Pryor was charged with simple assault while Briston was charged with aggravated assault and attempted homicide. The homicide charge was later withdrawn. Attorneys for the two negotiated a settlement where the couple plead guilty to lesser charges.

Briston spent a month in jail after a judge denied her bail and declared she was a danger to the community.

Allegheny County Common Pleas Anthony M. Mariani lifted the couple’s no contact order and their lawyers say they’re both ready to move on.

“This is his first brush with the system, and last,” said Stephen Colafella, attorney for Pryor. “So I think everything, hopefully moving forward for them will be positive.” “By resolving this today, we have enabled them to get on with their lives and to be together, which is what they want,” said Lee M. Rothman, attorney for Briston. Judge Mariani warned the couple he would not be so lenient if they have another incident.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

