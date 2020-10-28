Stretches for chilly fall mornings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the weather continues to cool across most of the country, you may notice it’s harder to get out of bed in the morning.

Pinched nerves, tight joints and sore muscles are all made worse with cold weather, which is why Celebrity Trainer Kollins Ezekh recommends implementing the below low-impact stretches and moves to help get you going in the morning.

-Do a low lunge and reach for a dynamic stretch that opens up the hip joints and stretches the glutes.

-Perform a round of knee to elbow standing crunches to fire up the core and improve posture.

-Standing hip circles or pendulum swings work great to activate the inner and outer thighs and the knee joints.

-Warm up the shoulders, back muscles, and arms with good ol' arm circles!

Kollins says, “Stretching improves blood flow in the body which circulates more nutrients throughout the body, while also helping to reduce stress, release tension, and recharge and calm the mind.”

